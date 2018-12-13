ODEM (ODE) Price Tops $0.17

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00005258 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a market cap of $37.78 million and $685,412.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.02384922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00140429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00171495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.96 or 0.10344674 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030833 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,002,386 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

