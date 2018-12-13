OFS Capital Corp (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFS. ValuEngine upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

