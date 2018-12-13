OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OGE Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

In related news, Director Frank A. Bozich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $389,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

