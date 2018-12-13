On The Beach Group (OTB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

OTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.66) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 376.50 ($4.92) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

