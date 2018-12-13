Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONC) Insider Kirk Look Purchases 4,100 Shares of Stock

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) insider Kirk Look purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,275.00.

Shares of ONC stock traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,536. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.65.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.09. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -1.01999997403636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/oncolytics-biotech-inc-onc-insider-kirk-look-purchases-4100-shares-of-stock.html.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.