OneMain (OMF) Shares Down 5%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 905,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 617,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Separately, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,552,419.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $1,828,869,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 69,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 111.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

