OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Director Joseph C. Scodari Purchases 6,430 Shares

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,732.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 244,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.44. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.60.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

