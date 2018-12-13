Orefinders Resources (ORX) Stock Price Up 25%

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) shares rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 91,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in Canada. Its principal properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 432 acres located to the southeast of the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims on 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

