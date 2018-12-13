Ourcoin (OUR) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Ourcoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ourcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. Ourcoin has a market capitalization of $893.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.02395824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00140006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00171675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.10361857 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030833 BTC.

About Ourcoin

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. The official website for Ourcoin is ourplatform.io. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1.

Ourcoin Coin Trading

Ourcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ourcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ourcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

