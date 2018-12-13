Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Position Reduced by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,482 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 8.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.7% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 33.3% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.02.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

