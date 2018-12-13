Oxford Biodynamics (OBD) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oxford Biodynamics stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Thursday. Oxford Biodynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 125.25 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 278.82 ($3.64).

Oxford Biodynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

