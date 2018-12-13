Oxford Industries’ (OXM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $104.00. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXM. DA Davidson lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 167.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

