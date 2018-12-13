PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $99,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.02.

Shares of PCAR opened at $58.41 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at $181,253,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

