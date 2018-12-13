Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,818 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total value of $1,485,702.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,500.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

BDX opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

