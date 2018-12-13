Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 10,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. The business had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. CL King cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

