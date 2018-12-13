Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

