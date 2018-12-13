Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 9028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.30 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 376,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 179,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

