Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.63

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 15492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas purchased 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,840 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,341 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 106,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,341 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 125.7% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

