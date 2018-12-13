Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at GMP Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday. GMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PONY. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

Shares of TSE PONY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.52. The company had a trading volume of 274,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Painted Pony Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.54.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

