Painted Pony Energy (PPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

About Painted Pony Energy (CVE:PPY)

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. The Company focuses on light oil in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta and natural gas in northeast British Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, in Saskatchewan, it drilled 27 horizontal and two vertical wells targeting light oil in the Bakken and Mississippian formations in the Midale, Huntoon, Kisbey and Flat Lake areas.

