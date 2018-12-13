Palace Capital (PCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $276.00

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 1320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

In related news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £13,929.12 ($18,200.86).

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

