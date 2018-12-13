Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 47,691 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,519,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,798,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,555,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,243,000 after buying an additional 184,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 362,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 592,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the period.

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

