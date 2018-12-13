Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Tribune (TRCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,709 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tribune were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 100.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,996,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tribune during the third quarter valued at $60,019,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune during the third quarter valued at $42,445,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 48.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,235,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,060,000 after purchasing an additional 938,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tribune alerts:

Shares of TRCO opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Tribune has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tribune in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. FinnCap initiated coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Tribune (TRCO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/paloma-partners-management-co-has-2-86-million-holdings-in-tribune-trco.html.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune (NYSE:TRCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.