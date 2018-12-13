Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.76 Million in Waters Co. (WAT) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $190.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.12.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

