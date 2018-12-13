Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 9,906 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 436.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lennox International by 8,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total value of $361,796.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $114,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,269 shares of company stock worth $5,053,121. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LII stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $230.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 9,906 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/paloma-partners-management-co-purchases-9906-shares-of-lennox-international-inc-lii.html.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.