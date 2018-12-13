Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,019,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,918,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,292,000 after purchasing an additional 415,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,069,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,598,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,948,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 335,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

