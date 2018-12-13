Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 143,525 Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Tribune Publishing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.67. Tribune Publishing Co has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $255.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

