Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,089 Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,820 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 684.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 723,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 477,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Twilio by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 369,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Twilio’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $333,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $941,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,556 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/panagora-asset-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-26089-twilio-inc-twlo.html.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.