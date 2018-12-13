Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,453 Shares of Era Group Inc (ERA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Era Group worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 134,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Era Group alerts:

ERA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Era Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Era Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Grant D. Newman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $271,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. White sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Era Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,453 Shares of Era Group Inc (ERA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/panagora-asset-management-inc-sells-19453-shares-of-era-group-inc-era.html.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.