Paramount Resources (POU) PT Lowered to C$11.75

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.63.

TSE:POU opened at C$6.77 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.95) by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -1.2100000048257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Keith Macleod acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$35,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $73,548.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

