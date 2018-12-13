Pareto Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,754.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Pareto Network token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pareto Network has a market cap of $437,364.00 and $2,754.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.02503909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00141521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00172608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.09690653 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029695 BTC.

About Pareto Network

Pareto Network was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,976 tokens. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

