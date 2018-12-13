Parker Drilling (PKD) Stock Price Down 61.2%

Shares of Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) fell 61.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.43. 2,002,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,863% from the average session volume of 33,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.20. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKD. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Parker Drilling by 2,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 441,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 426,628 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Parker Drilling by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Parker Drilling by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Parker Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Parker Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

