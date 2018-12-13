PayPie Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $16,897.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.02407606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00139981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00171808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.72 or 0.10371146 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030899 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

