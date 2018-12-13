Peak Resorts (SKIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

SKIS stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Peak Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on Peak Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

