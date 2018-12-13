Peak Resorts (SKIS) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKIS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peak Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peak Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

SKIS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346. Peak Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peak Resorts will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

