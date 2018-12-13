Peel Hunt Cuts Galliford Try (GFRD) Price Target to GBX 885

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,165 ($15.22) to GBX 885 ($11.56) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFRD. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galliford Try presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,047.80 ($13.69).

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.21) on Monday. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 772.50 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,592 ($20.80).

In related news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67), for a total transaction of £25,982.64 ($33,950.92).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

