PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Sells $220,300.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $104,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

PFSI stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $547.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 96,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

