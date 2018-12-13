Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Position Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

