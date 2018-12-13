People s United Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,772,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,279,000 after acquiring an additional 328,696 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 13,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,358,000 after acquiring an additional 555,978 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,882,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,223,000 after acquiring an additional 964,669 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,131,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,672,000 after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,961,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. TheStreet upgraded TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/people-s-united-financial-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.