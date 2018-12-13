PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

