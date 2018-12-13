PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

NYSE:PKI opened at $86.99 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $454,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,574 shares of company stock worth $2,248,125. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 135.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 69.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

