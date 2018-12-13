PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Position Cut by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,413,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 93.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $319,486.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,125. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

