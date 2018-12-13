PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,256. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This is a positive change from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.