Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) Downgraded to Hold at GMP Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at GMP Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

