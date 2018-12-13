PG&E (PCG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Argus increased their price target on PG&E to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Edward Jones downgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PG&E from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639,656 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 321.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 18,979,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 57.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,321 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $307,087,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

