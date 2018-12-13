Philosopher Stones (PHS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Philosopher Stones has a market capitalization of $99,591.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the dollar. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00705901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones (CRYPTO:PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org.

Philosopher Stones Coin Trading

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

