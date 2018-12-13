Photronics (PLAB) Shares Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.02. 2,706,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 473,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $124,518. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Photronics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

