Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,780 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,717,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,282 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,055,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,016,000 after buying an additional 1,746,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after buying an additional 930,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 484.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 912,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after buying an additional 756,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

