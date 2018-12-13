Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

NYSE:PCN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/pimco-corporate-income-strategy-fund-pcn-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-08-on-december-21st.html.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.