Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $206.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.46.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.